Obituaries are usually tearjerking and heartwrenching but it is rare that we find some tongue-in-cheek obituaries. Amid all the on-going dialogues about the current state of Indian media, an interesting obituary about the 'death of media' surfaced the social media.

The obituary which was placed by Kartik Sahni, was published in the classified columns of The Hindu, mourning the demise of media.

At first the obituary was difficult to decode at once but after omitting all the period breaks in the names it simply read: "With profound regret, we announce the demise of Ms. Media, beloved daughter of Mr Freedom, and wife of Ms. Truth."

After reading the published obituary, netizens have not stopped talking about how Sahni tried to make a point through his obituary at this point in time. Well, they couldn't help themselves and paid respects, too. Kartik clearly was confused and surprised while netizens also wondered did the newspaper try to pull off a joke?

Sahni posted and a picture of the newspaper obituary and tweeted, "Surprised, confused yet thankful that @the_hindu decided to carry my listing."

Emergency Obituary: The inspiration behind the 'death of media' obituary

The inspiration behind the death of media obituary is unknown to many. After 45 years of Emergency declared by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Sahni found inspiration in the mock 'Emergency Obituary' which was written by then Deputy Editor of the Indian edition of Reader's Digest, Ashok Mahadevan, based on a similar but longer mock obituary he read in a Sri Lankan newspaper.

"D'OCracy - D.E.M., beloved husband of T. Ruth, loving father of L.I. Bertie, brother of Faith, Hope, Justicia, expired on June 26."