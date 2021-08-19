Taliban's offensive in Afghanistan, which tumbled Ashraf Ghani-led government and forced the president to flee the country and seek refuge in UAE. While the world is closely watching the developments in Afghanistan as they unfold, it is Pakistan that has also come under the scanner for pulling some sly stunts. Amidst all this, Twitter users were shocked to see an unusual trend pop-up on their feeds, which instantly forced them to click and know more.

One of the top trending hashtags on Tuesday was #RIPImranKhan, which was based on an old video that was circulated on social media platform. A mere image of a video showed the PAK PM in a hospital bed, delivering a message to his country, which led many to believe the news was true. Some tweets even claimed that Imran Khan died in a bomb blast in Karachi.

Hoax busted, memes galore

All these rumours were debunked in no time. But the truth set off new reactions under the same trending hashtag. Except, they've now turned into memes.