Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday launched the Fit India Youth Club on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day of the country.

Sports ministry issues statement on Fit India Youth Club

The Fit India Youth Club, a part of the Fit India Movement, "endeavours to harness the power of youth to create mass awareness about the importance of fitness, across the country", according to a statement from the ministry.

"75 lakh volunteers of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan and National Service Scheme, along with Scouts and Guides, NCC and other youth organisations will come together to register as Fit India Youth Clubs in every block in the country, under the aegis of a district unit and each member of the club will motivate people from the community to take up fitness activities of 30 to 60 minutes in his or her daily routine," said the ministry.

"With time, both the numbers of volunteers and those who can be motivated to join the Fit India Movement will grow, and soon, we will be able to reach out to every Indian," said Rijiju.

One of the first initiatives that will be taken up by the Fit India Youth Clubs is to popularise the Fit India Freedom Run, which begins from August 15 to October 2 and is a unique concept that allows participants to run at their pace and at their place and plan their own running routes.