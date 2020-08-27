This isn't the first time Rihanna has sat down for a conversation on skincare and cosmetics. However, this is the first time she has publicly questioned A$AP Rocky, "What is your skin type?" He answered "handsome", she rolled her eyes and is it any wonder that their interview with each other about skincare goes viral?

As Riri and A$AP Rocky exchange notes on looking good and staying that way, we dig three most sweeping statements made by the Umbrella star on all things skincare. Nope, not the ones that talk about, "Lots of water and lots of sleep," and the ones that definitely go beyond the generic "healthy diet."

Hungover skin? No problem

It was in 2014 that in one of her most candid interviews to a magazine, Rihanna opened up about the importance of hydrating and not dehydrating at the same time.

"When I find my skin is breaking out and has been at the receiving end, I cut down on alcohol and go overboard with water," she admitted to then resorting to more instant measures of brightening a dull face, if water therapy didn't work immediately. Which is mixing moisturiser with a drop of foundation, followed by mascara and a lipstick. "And fix those brows," she threw the tip as a parting shot.

Good Girl Gone Better

From the days she didn't collaborate for a make-up line with MAC or didn't hold a stake in Fenty Beauty, Rihanna has emphasized the importance of, "cleansing all the make-up off." While her going out make-up is talking, screaming endorsement of highlighter and bronzer. "Cheeks out," she gave a shout-out. "No make-up make-up look is my favourite," she said. Never mind it takes a whole lot of make-up to get that look.

That lady in red...lipstick

Not everything can be fixed with a bottle of water. In a very recent make-up tutorial with a magazine, Rihanna opened up about paying attention to it all; double chin, chubby face and foundation hairline. The star admitted to having started contouring after she put on weight, further adding why it's important, "Because everybody has a different shape."

Before she learnt to even Shine Bright Like A Diamond, she probably learnt to perfect that red pout. For two reasons. First as she popularly said, "It draws attention away from any flaws." And the second, in singer's own words, if someone is wearing lipstick, they just assume a full face of make-up. "And guys are stupid, they won't notice when you're not," she boldly stated in what was to be a quotable quote on the most doable make-up tip. Some red for some blues anyone?