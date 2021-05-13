Singer Rihanna became the latest celebrity to share her concern on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict that has caught international attention. In a long Instagram post, she shared her concern for all the victims of the war from both countries. She used the caption in the picture, "I stand with humanity, this ain't it y'all".

"My heart is breaking with the violence I'm seeing displayed between Israel and Palestine! I can't bare to see it! Innocent Israeli and Palestinian children are hiding in bomb shelters, over 40 lives lost in Gaza alone, at least 13 of whom were also innocent children! There needs to be some kind of resolve! We are sadly watching innocent people fall victim to notions perpetrated by government and extremists, and this cycle needs to be broken," Rihanna's post said.

The post disappointed many of her fans since the singer chose to maintain neutrality in her statement, without being biased. Earlier, in 2014, the singer had shown her support to the country Palestine. She did not make any elaborate post but wrote in her tweet #FreePalestine. Her change in stand seemed to have disappointed many of her fans.

Hey @rihanna Palestinians don’t have bomb shelters — we don’t have any protection. There is no shelter. Palestinians in Gaza have nowhere to hide and nowhere to go. Palestinians have no military, no nuclear weapons, we’re not bankrolled by billions of US dollars. Happy to discuss https://t.co/Iq3onP7wcc — Jennine #SaveSheikhJarrah (@jennineak) May 13, 2021

Rihanna is giving such “all lives matter energy. “ I’m disappointed. It’s not a conflict!! It’s one sided pic.twitter.com/jTtcQbV5Bs — Asraa (@asraa_alb123) May 13, 2021

However, what most of the netizens failed to notice, was the major spelling error in her Instagram post, which partially changed the meaning of her sympathetic post. Rihanna, in her Instagram post, used the line, "I can't bare to see it," instead of "I can't bear to see it."

this celebrities choosing to be neutral and refusing to see the truth I’m disappointed on u Rihanna but not surprised pic.twitter.com/27TxS4ph85 — Bilquis⁷ (@bilquis7_) May 13, 2021

rihanna girl what happened to save palestine back in 2014???? pic.twitter.com/IKaeUVQSCv — yaseen ? (@headfirstrep) May 13, 2021

When one says, 'I can't bare', that usually signifies the act of undressing yourself and in this case, the sentence refers to Rihanna's inability to bare it all. What the singer probably meant, was 'she can't bear to see it', meaning that she is probably emotionally incapable of watching more and more war and death that's going on in Israel and Palestine.

Earlier, Gal Gadot too had shared her concern on the Israel Palestine conflict.