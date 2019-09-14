Rihanna sparked pregnancy rumours after her appearance at her fifth annual Diamond Ball Thursday. Fans on Twitter speculated that the ANTI singer was pregnant after she spotting a noticeable"baby bump" underneath her dress.

Rihanna had appeared at the event in a figure-hugging, black and white Givenchy gown. Twitter users shared photos of the singer from the event saying that she could be expecting her first child with her billionaire Saudi boyfriend Hassan Jameel. The pair first began dating rumours in 2017.

"Rihanna is pregnant you guys! I'm not ok!" said one with another commenting: "can't believe Rihanna is pregnant omg imagine having her as your mom......a blessing."

Cardi B, A$AP Ferg, Kehlani and Normani were present at the event Thursday. Before the event, the singer's lingerie line Savage X Fenty received positive reviews during New York Fashion Week.

During an interview with Essence, Rihanna hinted that she might be pregnant.

Rihanna is PREGNANT ? wellllll that’s definitely not a FOOD BUMP. Congrats baby ❤️❤️❤️ @rihanna pic.twitter.com/FVKDQDxyWg — i dont even like you. (@perlacozart11) September 13, 2019

"I'm a black woman. I came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, who came from a black woman and I'm going to give birth to a black woman," the pop singer told the magazine Thursday. "My mother is an incredible example of how to fight through obstacles in life. I'm sure her mom taught her that and that's how I'm going to be. We are impeccable, we're special, we're special and the world is going to have to deal with that."

Rihanna has had several rumoured high-profile relationships over the years including those with Drake and Leonardo DiCaprio. However, she never publicly accepted the affairs.