Rihanna is reportedly happy that Chris Brown has moved on in his love life. The Loyal hitmaker is rumored to be dating Ammika Harris.

The father-of-one was recently accused of raping a woman in his hotel room in Paris. However, the police released him from custody and no charges have been filed against him. Following the incident, he has filed a defamation lawsuit against the accuser.

According to Hollywood Life, the Instagram model has been a huge support for Chris during this hard time, and Rihanna is happy about it. A source said: "Rihanna is happy for Chris and Ammika and she hopes he falls in love again."

"Rihanna thinks Ammika is pretty and hopes that she and Chris make each other happy. She doesn't feel any jealousy towards Ammika. Instead, Ri tries not to worry about who Chris is dating. Rihanna has moved on from her relationship with Chris a long time ago," the insider added.

Rihanna feels good to see him "have healthier, more mature relationships, too."

Apparently, Chris and Ammika have gotten close after his arrest. Another source shared: "Chris is enjoying his time with Ammika, she was a big source of comfort and strength to him after everything that went down in Paris. She has been a rock for him."

Meanwhile, Chris had released a statement on his Instagram account denying the allegation that he raped a woman while in Paris, France. He wrote: "I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR...... THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP! [NEVER]!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!"