With seven back to back blockbusters, Ayushmann Khurrana is undoubtedly one of the finest performers we have in the industry today. The actor is currently basking in the success of his latest flick Baala. He will next be seen in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, which will be directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The actor will be seen playing a homosexual man, a role which has not been explored in Hindi films.

Ayushmann believes that there could not be a better time to film based on the LGBTQ community. "I believe that India is ready for that character and that kind of cinema. Also, when the Supreme Court has legalised same-sex relationship, this is the right time for a love story on the LGBTQ community," the actor said.

When asked about what inspires him to choose different and out of the box stories, the 35-year-old actor said that everyone aspires to create a space for themselves and he has his own. "I have made my own space since Vicky Donor and I am proud that I own it. Whenever someone does a film in taboo or unconventional subjects, people will say, 'They did a film like Ayushmann'," the actor said.

The actor, until now, has broken many stereotypes and proved that he loves cinema. There were reports that Ayushmann will be reuniting with director Anubhav Sinha, with whom he made Article 15, for a spy film. Ayushmann said that they are still in discussions and an announcement will be made soon. He has Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan in his kitty now. Its release date is yet to be announced. The first look poster of the film has gone viral already for Amitabhh's new avatar.