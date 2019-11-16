Education plays an important role in the development of one's life and Mahsa Nejati grew up in an environment where education played a key role. She was born in the Azerbaijan region of Iran and her father was the director and rector of regional universities in the province and her mother was a lecturer. However, after the revolution of 1979, her parents lost their positions when a new government came into place. Things got tough and if one door was closed, another door of hope opened for them. Coincidently, her sister started studying at a university in Sweden after which her family moved to Sweden. She grew up there and moved to England at the age of 23. For more than a decade, Mahsa has been in London which has seen her life being influenced by various cultures and values of the world.

Since a very young age, Mahsa Nejati was interested in the field of medical science. Her sister who had become a dental surgeon influenced Mahsa's thinking and she decided to pursue the same course from the Gothenburg University which is renowned for dental and medical sciences. The same campus where she studied saw a new chapter of her life where she crossed paths with the man of her dreams who is her husband now. However, after their studies, they separated their ways until destiny made them meet again when the duo moved to London without having any clue about each other's plans. Today they are together and have made their living. With practising clinic part-time, Mahsa's long-term goal is to run a business of clinics offering complete oral care solutions. Apart from this, her new interest in property development has seen her concentrate on every Central London properties.

Well, she is on her way to becoming a serial entrepreneur who is exploring different horizons of business. In the New Year, Mahsa and her husband are all set to launch a fashion company and currently, they are doing a lot of R&D about the same. While talking about how she strikes a perfect balance between her social life and a busy schedule, she said, "I don't think I always manage it. There are times when I realize that I need to work flat out on the business side of things. Yet at the same time, I am someone who loves to go out – whether it's to restaurants or parties or whatever. One of the reasons I like to get out and about is that I think it's essential not to become hermetically sealed in your own small world. I get influenced and inspired every day by the places I visit and people I meet."

Moreover, Nejati believes to do one thing at a time rather than multitasking. "I have learnt that the people who work with you are very important indeed. They can make or lose your business. My husband apart from being my best friend is my business companion and that speaks volumes", she added. She is also closely associated with philanthropic acts including a charity for Caudwell Children which supports ill and disabled children and their families. Recently, she also got involved with the cause of breast cancer. She's been in the medical profession and is also blessed with beautiful looks and has got a great fashion sense. "I like the fact that one can express oneself with clothing and create mood and atmosphere. I like to mix and match. I like to play around with different ideas and items from different brands. That's how I make it mine", said Mahsa.

Shedding light about her future plans, Nejati revealed that she has set her short-term as well as long-term plans. With the main goal of expanding her business, this talented woman wants to be remembered as the one who has been kind and helpful towards others. She believes in the positive energy and strongly feels that everything happens for the best and sometimes bad things are meant to cross paths just to redirect to the good things. With so much of major things happening, Mahsa Nejati has truly come a long way and has achieved unimaginable success in her life.