Ridhima Pandit seems to have found a new fanbase ever since her OTT debut in Neeraj Pandey's Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. The Netflix series is garnering attention for its engaging storyline and plot twists. Ridhima, who is a renowned face on the small screen, has now made a stellar debut in the OTT world with the series. Despite less screen time, Ridhima's character in the series is being lauded for its emotional depth and authenticity.

Featuring Avinash Tiwary, Jimmy Shergill, Tamannaah Bhatia and Divya Dutta; the show is making quite some noise on the OTT platform. International Business Times, India, got in touch with Ridhima Pandit to talk about how she landed the part, screen time vs quality and much more.

Tell us about your role.

This role was both a challenge and a privilege. I poured my heart into every moment, and to see people appreciate it means the world to me. Working alongside such incredible actors was a masterclass in itself, and I'm grateful for this opportunity to start my journey.

How did you bag the project? Did you go through an audition process?

It all began when I was at a casting director's office for a different audition. While waiting, someone asked if I was a Maharashtrian Pandit or a Kashmiri Pandit because there was an audition underway for a Maharashtrian girl in a Neeraj Pandey film. Excited, I immediately inquired who was handling the casting and found out it was Shubham, someone I've known for years. I assumed he hadn't called me because I might not fit the part, but I was encouraged to try anyway. When I reached out to Shubham, he admitted he didn't know I was a Maharashtrian but warned me about the role—it was pivotal but brief, and far from glamorous, which was different from the roles I had played before.

I was thrilled and eager to audition, even without makeup, as required. I later shared the same audition clip on social media, which ultimately secured me the role. Shubham revealed they had tested 50 girls but hadn't found the right fit. Time was short, so I quickly submitted my audition. To my delight, I was finalized within hours. It felt like a perfect mix of timing, destiny, and effort, coupled with the honor of being chosen by a director as meticulous as Neeraj Pandey.

What's more important to you - length of the character or the impact the character has?

For me, the impact of a character far outweighs its screen time. Take Priya Sawant from Sikandar Ka Muqaddar—though brief, her role carried a shock factor that resonated deeply with audiences. It's not about being present throughout the film but about making those moments unforgettable.

⁠How would you say is OTT is impacting theatre visits for the audience? Is it a boon or a bane?