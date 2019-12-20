Richa Gangopadhyay, who is popular for films like Mirchi, Mirapakay, Mayakkam Enna, Osthi, Sarochharu and many others, took to her social media account to announce that she has got engaged with her long-time boyfriend Joe Langella earlier this year.

She wrote, "On January 15th this year Richa posted a photo with her beau and wrote "Just wanted to share that I am engaged! Joe and I met in business school and it has been two wonderful years! Looking forward to the next phase of my life. Wedding date not set yet!" (sic)

Almost after 11 months post the announcement, the actress married her boyfriend Joe Langella. Photos of their wedding have been doing rounds on social media.

No plans of getting back to acting: Richa

Richa Gangopadhyay and Joe's wedding happened in a grand way in both Hindu and Christian traditions. Reports are that the couple is planning to settle down in Michigan and fans have poured in their best wishes to the actress on social media.

It has been more than three years since Richa flew to the US and quit films. She completed her MBA there and that's where she met Joe. Richa's original name is Antara Gangopadhyay and she was born in Delhi. She was brought up in the USA and in 2007, she won the title of Miss India USA. Richa, as of now, has no plans of getting back to acting.