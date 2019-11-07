Richa Chadha has always maintained that comedy is her favourite genre in filmmaking. She has previously dabbled with comedy in the past with Fukrey, Oye Lucky and now Abhi To Party Shuru Hui Hai.

Famous particularly for her character Bholi Punjaban in Fukrey, the actress has proven her mettle for humour with her impeccable comic timing in the film.

We heard that the actress will now take her love for comedy to the next level, by appearing in a comedy show. Sources close to her suggest that she is all set to be mentored by comics Sapan Varma and Ashish Shakya. The actress spent a week training under the expertise of these two talented comedians. The show's format is that where a comedian trains a celebrity for a week and then a live show is hosted where the two mentors perform their set in front of a live audience but the audience is unaware that the celebrity is a surprise guest who's performing as the last act on the episode basis his/her training her their respective mentors.

Richa comments, "I love to see people laugh, it's truly a joyous thought to stand on stage and spread humour with your words. And to know, I can do so is such a satisfying feeling. This show has an innovative concept. I have dabbled in stand up before very briefly but it was quite a challenge taking this on. Sapan and Ashish have been admirable mentors, pushing me to do better at each step. They have distinctly different styles and I imbibed a lot from their individual style. It has been both daunting and exciting to take it up professionally, even thought for a brief while and learning from the experts. Humour, for me, is a fairly natural and organic way of expressing myself. I struggled with how much of myself to reveal, because I am aware people think of me as a very serious person. So it was confusing, it is an experiment for me at best, but then I owe my career to experimentation".

The actress' brand of comedy is more satirical And she has a penchant for dry humour as well. She has always been experimentative with her work through her choices of projects both on and off screen. Donning many hats, whilst being an actress, Richa has always explored more than what her job demands. This year itself, she has shot for a movie (Panga) and released another (Section 375), while juggling with the shoot of her upcoming season 2 of her successful International Emmy nominated series, Inside Edge. She took up belly dancing classes as well as is finishing her book. Taking a stab at comedy seems like Richa trying to venture out of her comfort zone.