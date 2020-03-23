Yesterday, the Janta curfew was carried out as per the order of the Prime Minister. The curfew was meant to contain the virus, and make sure people stayed at home. Still, there were those who worked hard to defeat the purpose of the order.

Seeing the behaviour of the people, some celebrities expressed their annoyance. They used social media to criticise and point out the behaviour.

Celebrities call out those who broke the Janta curfew

The curfew was meant to keep people in their homes so as to practice social distancing. The pan-Indian move announced by the Prime Minister also included coming to balconies and windows to cheer on the health workers who are working tirelessly to control the Coronavirus pandemic at 5 PM. Although there were some who used it as an opportunity to get out onto the streets to celebrate it with gusto.

Many Bollywood celebrities found this behaviour disappointing since they were not understanding the seriousness of the issue. Their behaviour to an extent undid what the intention of the curfew which was to enforce social distancing in India.

Richa Chadha put up a tweet to show her displeasure:

Stupid level max. This is the opposite of a #jantacurfew https://t.co/S2bpUVhLge — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) March 22, 2020

Vir Das tweeted calling stupidity the virus in India:

There's people now walking and chilling outside. Stupidity....that's our virus. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 22, 2020

Jay Bahanushali was disappointed at how people were not adhering to the curfew:

Why cant some people cant understand the seriousness and the word #jantacurfew disappointed to see people on road when #covid19 is spreading so badly..if you are in this video be ashamed of yourself.requesting police and government to come up with more strict rules @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/tlefmTfofs — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) March 22, 2020

Gauhar Khan too tweeted about the ridiculousness of the behaviour:

Killed the purpose ! Seriously ? https://t.co/0jIN7zVGcM — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) March 22, 2020

Dino Morea made a simple request to Indians:

??‍♂️ Where is the social distancing. You were supposed to stand in your own house and clap. Come on #india listen carefully to instructions. https://t.co/UCHuNXzSv5 — Dino Morea (@DinoMorea9) March 22, 2020

There were still those who were impressed with the curfew, and that was Amitabh Bachchan:

T 3478 - Historic .. we are ONE .. and we have WON !



“शंख बजे औ ताल बजे , औ बजी है गणपत आरती,

अद्भुत दृश्य सुना विश्व नें

हम उत्तम उज्ज्वल भारती“ ~ AB



At 5pm March 22nd the entire nation came out & applauded

NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS ! PROUD TO BE AN INDIAN - JAI HIND pic.twitter.com/Kb07wsVxew — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 22, 2020

There's still a long way to go, perhaps next time it will be better.