Yesterday, the Janta curfew was carried out as per the order of the Prime Minister. The curfew was meant to contain the virus, and make sure people stayed at home. Still, there were those who worked hard to defeat the purpose of the order.

Seeing the behaviour of the people, some celebrities expressed their annoyance. They used social media to criticise and point out the behaviour. 

Richa Chadha, Vir Das and Dino Morea
@therichachadha, @virdas, @thedinomorea on Instagram

Celebrities call out those who broke the Janta curfew

The curfew was meant to keep people in their homes so as to practice social distancing. The pan-Indian move announced by the Prime Minister also included coming to balconies and windows to cheer on the health workers who are working tirelessly to control the Coronavirus pandemic at 5 PM. Although there were some who used it as an opportunity to get out onto the streets to celebrate it with gusto.

Many Bollywood celebrities found this behaviour disappointing since they were not understanding the seriousness of the issue. Their behaviour to an extent undid what the intention of the curfew which was to enforce social distancing in India.

Richa Chadha put up a tweet to show her displeasure:

Vir Das tweeted calling stupidity the virus in India:

Jay Bahanushali was disappointed at how people were not adhering to the curfew:

Gauhar Khan too tweeted about the ridiculousness of the behaviour:

Dino Morea made a simple request to Indians:

There were still those who were impressed with the curfew, and that was Amitabh Bachchan:

There's still a long way to go, perhaps next time it will be better. 