Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to start a new chapter of their lives and the 'Masaan' actress took to her social media handle to confirm the news of her October wedding with beau. On Thursday, September 15, Richa tweeted an image that read "New Life, Loading" and captioned it "can't wait for October", confirming the news of the wedding.

The couple is expected to have wedding celebrations and functions in Delhi and Mumbai, with a special party that has been planned in Delhi post the wedding in mid-October at the iconic Delhi Gymkhana Club.

First wedding reception on October 2?

Their first wedding reception will take place in Delhi on October 2 and their second reception will be held in Mumbai on October 7, 2022, which will reportedly have 350-400 guests in attendance including the biggies from Bollywood. Apart from the wedding rituals, the couple will also host a sangeet and mehendi ceremony. However, the couple have not made any official announcements yet.

Initially, the couple had planned to get married in April 2020 which got delayed a few times due to the pandemic and commitment of shoots of projects they were a part of. According to reports, the couple will complete all their pending projects ahead of their wedding and will not take up more work commitments post September 25, 2022.

Earlier in an interview with News18, Richa Chadha had said, "I think shaadi ho jaegi iss saal. Kar lenge kisi tarah se (We will get married this year, will marry somehow). We're very excited to get married but (we are) just worried about Covid and want to be responsible. (We) don't want to be in the news for the wrong reasons. Plus, we've both gotten really, really busy when stuff opened up, and work resumed at full pace. So I'm saying we have to like do a live production job of taking combination dates and making this happen this year."

Richa Chadha met Ali Fazal in 2012 during the shooting of their movie 'Fukrey' and fell in love. After dating for seven long years, Ali reportedly proposed to Richa in 2019.

As soon as the post was shared, the fans congratulated the couple and conveyed their good wishes to them. "Lots of love to you both, my favourite people! Wishing you guys a life full of laughs, joys, happiness, punctuated by a sense of inner peace and fulfilment," a social media user commented. "Mubarak ho....can't wait to see you both as a groom and bride," another one wrote.

On the work front

On the work front, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actress is at present busy working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming web series 'Heeramandi' which will be streaming on Netflix. On the other hand, Ali is currently working on the third season of Amazon Prime Video's series 'Mirzapur' in Mumbai and Lucknow.

On September 27, Richa will reportedly fly down to Delhi and Ali will join her shortly after, in order to complete all the wedding preparations.