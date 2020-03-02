The buzz around Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding has created waves. There has been massive public curiosity on the two get hitched. When they did announce it, everybody wanted details.

The couple has decided to have their wedding in April and it's safe to say that the wedding will see many celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood attend. Reports suggest that there are some early invitees on the list.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's guestlist for wedding

The two actors recently announced they would be getting married in April and preparations are in full swing. Weddings require planning, and to plan their travel in advance, the couple has sent out some early invites to friends and colleagues in the UK and US according to a report.

The early invitees include Judi Dench who was Ali's co-star in 'Victoria & Abdul' and Kenneth Branagh as well who is directing Ali's upcoming film 'Death on the Nile'. Richa will also invite, Freida Pinto her 'Love Sonia' co-star. Richa had earlier commented saying, "Freida! Come in April." Since many celebrities have busy schedules, many were informed of the wedding in late January and early February.

When they had announced their wedding, the couple's spokesperson had released a statement, "Currently, only the date for the registration has been finalized. By process, the window that is valid is for three months from the date that has been allotted. The couple is working towards an official registration in the last week of April post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say at the moment is that it's a happy occasion and all the parties involved are elated."

As for fans of the two actors, they can't wait to see the two hitched! The celebrations are sure to be exciting.