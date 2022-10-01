Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding functions have begun and the couple is taking no time in sharing the gorgeous photos and updates with their fans and followers. After their mehendi ceremony on September 29, the couple hosted a grand cocktail event for their friends and family in Delhi last night, September 30. The event was filled with joy and happiness with about 300 guests in attendance.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal look regal

The couple dazzled in traditional outfits for the ceremony as they walked hand-in-hand together. The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actress looked regal in a custom-made Kresha Bajaj yellow shimmery saree along with jewellery which was custom made for her by an ancestral Bikaneri jeweller family.

The best part was that her saree had a special significance to the couple. It had the couple's love story embroidered onto it. On the other hand, her man Ali complimented his lady love in an embroidered, front-open sherwani by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

The couple took to social media to share their adorable photos online. Richa wrote, "I hide YOU in my eyes "~ Rumi #RiAli blessed."

Take a look at the photos:

As soon as the photos were posted, fans started pouring in love on the post. One user commented, "Mashallah (sic)", while another wrote, "Lovely (sic)". A third user said, "Guddu bhaiyya weds Bholi Punjaban (sic)". Earlier, Vicky Kaushal shared Richa Chadha's post and wrote, "Two amazing souls coming together." He added, "Congratulations you two. Bohot saara pyaar! Richa Chadha Ali Fazal".

The duo will be hosting a reception in Mumbai later, where many prominent Bollywood and Hollywood stars are expected to be seen in attendance.

'We offer you nothing but our love'

A couple of days back, Richa and Ali jointly shared an audio statement in which the former said, "Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other. And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and are so very touched and grateful for all the blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love."

Richa Chadha met Ali Fazal in 2012 during the shooting of their movie 'Fukrey' and fell in love. After dating for seven long years, Ali reportedly proposed to Richa in 2019. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shared screen space together in 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns'. They also made brief appearances in Netflix's 'Call My Agent: Bollywood'.