Bollywood actress Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal is all set to tie the knot at the end of this month in an intimate ceremony in presence of their close friends and family. However, the couple has planned to have a grand reception both in Delhi and Mumbai.

Grand reception in Mumbai with 350-400 guests

The celebrations will begin in Delhi and then conclude in Mumbai in the first week of October, which will reportedly have 350-400 guests in attendance including the biggies from Bollywood. Apart from the wedding rituals, the couple will also host a sangeet and mehendi ceremony. However, the couple have not made any official announcements yet.

Initially, the couple had planned to get married in April 2020 which got delayed a few times due to the pandemic and commitment of shoots of projects they were a part of. According to reports, the couple will complete all their pending projects ahead of their wedding and will not take up more work commitments. They are expected to keep themselves free post September 25, 2022.

'Shaadi ho jaegi iss saal'

Earlier in an interview with News18, Richa Chadha had said, "I think shaadi ho jaegi iss saal. Kar lenge kisi tarah se (We will get married this year, will marry somehow). We're very excited to get married but (we are) just worried about Covid and want to be responsible. (We) don't want to be in the news for the wrong reasons. Plus, we've both gotten really, really busy when stuff opened up, and work resumed at full pace. So I'm saying we have to like do a live production job of taking combination dates and making this happen this year."

Richa Chadha met Ali Fazal in 2012 during the shooting of their movie 'Fukrey' and fell in love. After dating for seven long years, Ali reportedly proposed to Richa in 2019.