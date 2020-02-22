Richa Chadda and Ali Fazal are madly in love with each other they have made their relationship official at the 74th Venice Film Festival where Ali's Victoria and Abdul was premiered. The two have earlier worked together for 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns'. Also, when Richa appeared on Comicstaan, she revealed that she is dating Ali Fazal. And of course, they look great together.

As per the reports, the duo is going to get married on April 15th this year. But there is no official confirmation from either of them. But with her reply to a recent post of her, the actress has given us a hint that they will be tying the knot in April.

Recently, Richa Chadda shared a post in which she shares a picture of herself with late legendary actress Smitha Patil. It is a collage of pictures where she pays homage to her by writing a long caption.

Soon, actress Freida Pinto commented on the post and wrote, "Two of my favourites in one frame. Now that's the perfect start to my day! @therichachadha." (sic)

But what caught our attention was Richa's reply to Freida's comment. She wrote, "@freidapinto Freida! Come in April " (sic)

Richa confirms marriage rumours

So Richa has actually confirmed the rumours of her marriage in April. Reportedly, the couple is planning four functions - the wedding ceremony and three receptions in Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai.

The report further stated that the Lucknow reception will be on April 18 while they will host another reception in Mumbai on April 20. An official confirmation is awaited.