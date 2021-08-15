Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor's youngest daughter Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Karan Boolani, in an intimate ceremony on Saturday. The private wedding took place at Anil Kapoor's bungalow in Juhu and was attended by close friends and family members.

Since Saturday afternoon Rhea Kapoor's cousins Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were spotted arriving at Anil Kapoor's home. Anil Kapoor's brother Sanjay Kapoor arrived with his wife Maheep and their son Jahaan. Outside the venue, Shanaya and Khushi Kapoor were also spotted posing together in stunning festive lehengas. Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor were also clicked before entering the venue. Sonam Kapoor also posed with her husband Anand Ahuja for the paparazzi.

And, now the first picture of the newly-wed couple has surfaced online that showed the 'Veere Di Wedding' producer sitting in the backseat of a car along with her husband Karan. The groom's sister Karishma Boolani was clicked seated in the front. Meanwhile, after the wedding, Anil Kapoor was seen distributing sweets to the papparazzi gathered outside his residence.

Rhea has been dating Karan for almost 13 years. According to reports, the duo met in 2009 during the making of Rhea Kapoor's debut production 'Aisha', on which he was an assistant director. Last year, Rhea dedicated a post for Karan on his birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my growing up partner, the relief that if I never do anything right in my life again I got the most important thing right, to the reason I got a head start to being myself, truly, the love of my life. 13 years of you is not even close to enough. I feel like we just met and I've known you forever. #myman."