Rhea Chakraborty has finally broken her silence over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on her social media page. The actress has formally confirmed that they were in love in an emotional post that she shared on her Instagram page.

She has put out her emotions about his for the first time and spoken about the numbness in heart. "Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart .

You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore, [sic]" she wrote.

The actress says that he is in a peaceful place now. "I know you're in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would've welcomed "the greatest physicist "with open arms.

Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me," she claims.

Rhea Chakraborty says that the words fail to explain the love that they shared between them.

"You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us.

You loved everything with an open heart, and now you've shown me that our love is indeed exponential.

Be in peace Sushi.

30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you....

Eternally connected

To infinity and beyond. [sic]" she ended.

Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput, who died of suicide on 14 June, had never admitted about their relationship in public, but their posts on social media sites had clearly indicated that they were in love. It has to be noted that she has been interrogated by the Mumbai police in connection with his death case.