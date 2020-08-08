Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide along with five others by his family, has shared a photo from the actor's diary. The picture has now gone viral.

As per the reports, she has shared the picture with India Today. Sushant reportedly called it 'gratitude list' and wrote, "I am grateful for my life. I am grateful for Lillu in my life. I am grateful for Bebu in my life. I am grateful for Sir in my life. I am grateful for Maam in my life. I am grateful for Fudge in my life. I am grateful for all the love in my life,"

She has told the website that it was penned by Sushant. She adds, ""It is his (Sushant's) handwriting. Lillu is Showik, Bebu is me, Sir is my dad, Ma'am is my mom and Fudge is his dog."

This apart the actress has reveale the picture of a sipper and called it the only property of Sushant that she has.

ED Grills Rhea for 9 Hours

It comes a day after she was questioned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with money laundering case. Her business manager Shruti Modi, and Rajput's friend Siddharth Pilani also appeared before the agency.

Sushant's father lodged an FIR in Patna under various sections of IPC including 341, 342 , 380 , 406, 420 and 306.

He further alleged that Rs 15 crore was transferred from his son's bank account in one year to the accounts of the people who are not connected to him the deceased.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 June at his residence in Mumbai.