Fierce and feisty Radhike Apte had appeared on the cover page of FHM in May 2016. The actress had done a bold photoshoot apart from taking about her professional lifeand fitness. This was her photoshoot that hogged a lot of limelight among fans and media.

RGV Blown Away

Not just media and fans, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who had worked with Radhika Apte in his Raktha Charitra series, was blown away by he seductive looks. He had shared the picture of her in which she donned a unbuttoned white shirt on Twitter and wrote, "Ahhhhhhhhh!- The hottest I saw in my last 3 births. [sic]"

His words, though met with mixed response, gave the magazine and the actress free publicity. The cover page image came with the caption - "Hot stuff inside, fingers may get burnt!"

Normally, Ram Gopal Varma, if he starts commeting on a celebrity, the filmmaker will continue to share about the person non-stop until media stops giving coverage to it. But in case of Radhika Apte, he never made any comment, thereafter.

Radhika Apte on Changing Trend

Radhika Apte was asked about the changing trends in Bollywood where movies were being written with keeping the women in mind for which she said, "When we speak of female acting marvels of Madhuri Dixit, Smita Patel or Shabana Azmi, back in the day these women used to really stand out for their performances and the roles that they took up. We still talk about them today and compare ourselves with them, but really they've set the bar really high. But a change and a much needed change is to be seen in the industry where women actors not only rule the big screens, but also the hearts of the audiences."

Radhika Apte's Current Project

Currently, Radhika Apte is working on multiple projects. Bombairiya, Chithiram Pesuthadi 2, The Wedding Guest, The Ashram and Liberté: A Call to Spy are his upcoming films.