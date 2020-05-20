Lloyd Stevens, the personal fitness trainer for Jr NTR has revealed an unseen picture of the actor on the occasion of his birthday. This picture, shot by ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani has gone viral for the amazing physique of Tarak. Seen shirtless, the actor flaunts his toned abs, for which he clearly worked really hard. This transformation of for RRR, Tarak had to shed kilos to look fitter.

While many have been inspired by this pic, looks like director Ram Gopal Varma has different feelings after seeing the pic. Sharing Jr NTR's pic on his Twitter timeline, RGV wrote, "WOWWWW this is the best body I saw since @MiaMalkova." (sic)

RGV has made 'Climax' with adult star Mia Malkova and the teaser of this film has been going viral on social media for various reasons. Meanwhile, comparing her body to Tarak's makes fans wonder what is wrong with him.

Later, he shared the image again and wrote, "Hey @tarak9999 You very well know I am not a gay but I almost want to become one after seeing u in this pic ..Aaa body yentra nainaa." (sic)

Hey @tarak9999 You very well know I am not a gay but I almost want to become one after seeing u in this pic ..Aaa body yentra nainaa?????? pic.twitter.com/yOCIkOq4yv — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 19, 2020

The amazingly transformed body of the actor makes RGV want to be gay and fans cannot agree more. Those toned abs are something we all are waiting to watch in action in RRR. On the work front, Jr NTR will be seen playing Komaram Bheem in RRR, which is being directed by Rajamouli. The character teaser of the actor couldn't be revealed by the makers of the film as there isn't enough content to make a teaser.

Ram Charan also conveyed his birthday wishes to Tarak and said that he knows he owes the return gift to his best friend on his birthday.