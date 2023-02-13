Rey Rey Rodriguez is an entrepreneur, visual artist, marketing expert, and the founder of The Mind of Rey Rey. To the general public, he is a fine art and celebrity photographer, with a branding business. But the unpublicized photoshoots he's shot in the shadows, and his connections to the elites, is what makes him an underground legend, and it's what continues to stir the conspiracy theorist's pot.

Birth of the Conspiracies

At 7:18 pm on February 21st, 2015, twenty-one months before being elected President of the United States, Donald Trump made this post on his Twitter account from a Palm Beach, Florida location:

"@themindofreyrey You have to think anyway, so why not think big? ~@realDonaldTrump #Powerful #QuoteOfTheDay."

The Tweet not only tagged Rodriguez's account but also came from the same South Florida county that Rodriguez lives in. This prompted an attack of replies from an army of Twitter bots (that were later blocked and removed). Soon questions began popping up on forums and social media groups. After some investigating, his hidden portfolio was found to be more interesting than the one seen by the public.

Access to Restricted Locations & Public Figures

Besides the artwork presented and promoted throughout the media, his private resume includes locations in the US and in the UK, that not only have a strict "no photos" policy but also are not open to the public. A few examples are:

● Bohemian Grove, Monte Rio, CA

● The White House, Washington, DC

● The Pentagon, Washington, DC

● Westminster Abbey, London, England

● Club 33 - Walt Disney World and Disneyland

● Rothchild homes: Waddesdon Manor and Mentmore Towers, Buckinghamshire, England

While he is known to have amassed a collection of portraits and photoshoots from some of the biggest celebrities, athletes, and public figures, his most impressive list is that of the elite characters such as:

● Jacob Rothschild (4th Baron Rothschild)

● Warren Buffett (Chairperson of Berkshire Hathaway)

● Liz Truss (Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom)

● Louis Farrakhan (American religious leader)

● Fidel Castro (Former President of Cuba)

● Daryl Davis (Political activist)

It's unknown how he has been granted access to such areas and individuals, but a connection to The United States government has been found.

US Department of Justice

On The United States Department of Justice website, you'll find a downloadable file (https://www.justice.gov/criminal-ccips/file/1145971/download) named, The Executive Office of the President of the United States "Annual Intellectual Property Report to Congress" of March 2018. On pages 46-47, it states the following:

"Throughout FY17, ICE HSI – through its leadership at the IPR Center collaborated with industry and other government agencies to present training and foster communication...

...The IPR Center expanded the use of its "Report IP Theft button" to seven companies and/or organizations that have joined the fight to maintain brand protection, including the National Cyber Forensics Training Alliance, Foucart & Associates, the American Watch Association, The Mind of Rey Rey, the Automotive Anti-Counterfeiting Council, National Sportswear Incorporated, and the Relationship Toolshop International Training Institute."

Rodriguez's company The Mind of Rey Rey (listed as a "small business" at the time) can be listed as one of seven companies connected to The United States Department of Justice, amongst the cyber forensics and anti-counterfeiting corporations.

Conspiracies:

Various conspiracies about Rey Rey Rodriguez, his success, artwork, and connection to elites have been dissected on social media platforms and forums. The conclusion from some of these online detectives includes: he possibly being a spy, an Illuminati member, and even an advanced magician that manifested his success with a "luck incantation." One person argued that it's not a lucky spell, but that it's the esoteric imagery in his artwork that hypnotizes the eyes of those that see it.

When asked about these theories, he states, "Hard work opens doors. I never stop working hard, and because of that, I've been able to photograph many great people, from all walks of life."