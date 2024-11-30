The completion of the Sangrama Flyover on the Srinagar -Baramulla-Uri (SBU) National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir, India, is an achievement in the region's infrastructure development. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is set to complete the project by December. The flyover, strategically located where the highway bifurcates towards Sopore and continues to the Uri sector in Kashmir, will reduce travel time for commuters, freight transport, emergency services, and key tourist destinations like Srinagar, Baramulla, Gulmarg, Sopore, and Uri.

The flyover's location along an important road to the border region of Uri adds a layer of strategic value as Uri is a vital defense location and efficient road infrastructure supports military logistics and quick mobilization. The flyover ensures that both military and civil traffic can move unimpeded, a crucial factor in situations requiring rapid deployment of personnel and material.

The Sangrama Flyover features a 664-meter span RCC superstructure with three spans, each measuring 90 meters. The construction has been carried out through EPC mode at a cost of Rs. 29.77Crores funded by the MoRT&H and completed by Project Beacon of the Border Roads Organisation.

In the context of sustainable energy transition, the greatest sustainability challenge facing humanity today is the greenhouse gas emissions and the global climate change with fossil fuels led by coal, natural gas and oil contributing 61.3% of global electricity generation in the year 2020. The cumulative effect of the Stockholm, Rio, and Johannesburg conferences identified sustainable energy development (SED) as a very important factor in the sustainable global development.

The sustainable transition strategies typically consist of three major technological changes namely, energy savings on the demand side, generation efficiency at production level and fossil fuel substitution by various renewable energy sources and low carbon nuclear. For the transition remain technically and economically feasible and beneficial, policy initiatives are necessary to steer the global electricity transition towards a sustainable energy and electricity system.

In the field of construction, 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, has recently gained significant attention and popularity as a transformative technology across various industries. One area where 3D printing is making remarkable strides is in the construction field, particularly with the emergence of 3D printing concrete (3DPC). While 3DPC holds immense promise, there are still challenges to overcome, such as incorporating reinforcement.

A key idea emerging from many conversations, including one of the lynchpin discussions at the World Economic Forum in 2016, is that changes in educational and learning environments are necessary to help people stay employable in the labor force of the future. Among the six overall findings in a new 184-page report from the National Academies of Sciences, the experts recommended: "The education system will need to adapt to prepare individuals for the changing labor market. At the same time, recent IT advances offer new and potentially more widely accessible ways to access education."

Jobholders themselves have internalized this insight: A 2016 Pew Research Center survey, "The State of American Jobs," found that 87% of workers believe it will be essential for them to get training and develop new job skills throughout their work life in order to keep up with changes in the workplace. This survey noted that employment is much higher among jobs that require an average or above-average level of preparation (including education, experience and job training); average or above-average interpersonal, management and communication skills; and higher levels of analytical skills, such as critical thinking and computer skills.