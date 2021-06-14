Harish Kolasani, the man who has blazed a trail and steered others as a pioneer of the National Council of Asian Indian Associations (NCAIA), NRI Seva Foundation, and the National INDIA HUB, the organizations responsible for changing the lives of lacs of people living in India and the USA alike. He claims to have assisted over 382,000 deprived and underprivileged Indians through his charitable exertion.

Like many other students, he was a carefree city boy who enjoyed his childhood years. He was appointed as the head boy when he was in ninth grade. The leadership qualities were discovered in him at an early age, he says. He went to North America for his further studies, and all was going exceptionally well, but his endearing heart somewhere knew where his true happiness was, his innate nature of helping others never changed. Later in Chicago, a life-turning point came when he met with a fluke incidence that made him realize his true calling. It wasn't materialistic things that he wanted, instead, Chase wanted to work for the greater good of humanity with a belief of "At the end of my life, I am what I do for others".

Then started his tale of rendering benevolent amenities to the indigent. For more than twelve years, he has given his heart and soul to uplift the lives of the penurious. Under his tutelage, NRI SEVA & NCAIA have changed the lives of many individuals. He has unremittingly connected medically susceptible people to necessary healthcare services. In India, the NRI Seva has been providing free physiotherapy for more than 350 patients everyday in daily camps and permanent clinics. He profoundly feels for causes like women empowerment, adopting schools, daycare centers for old-age parents, and has done remarkable work in other areas also.

For the betterment of the lives of Indians in the USA, he established National India Hub with a mission of establishing community centers across the country by partnering with effective organizations and serving the community. It also works with various government entities, corporates, students' organizations, and healthcare bodies to pool resources for all Indian Americans and the community at large. His NGOs have been doing incredible work in the disastrous time of COVID-19 across the USA and India. The NRI SEVA started Last Journey Vehicles, an initiative that ensured a dignified departure of the departed from the underprivileged families in India.