The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that the coronavirus spreads mainly from person to person and not from contaminated surfaces and animals. The CDC has revised the guidance on its "How COVID-19 Spreads" website. It noted that coronavirus, which has killed 3.4 lakh people globally, "is spreading very easily and sustainably between people."

Making several key changes to its previous guidance, the CDC also clarified what sources are not significant modes of transmission. The disease control agency stated that touching contaminated surfaces or exposure to infected animals is not the primary mode of coronavirus transmission. A spokesperson of the agency said that the revisions were made after an internal assessment and "usability testing".

"The virus that causes COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly from person to person, mainly through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Spread is more likely when people are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet)," the CDC website said.

"Possible but the risk is low"

The CDC has not completely ruled out that the virus doesn't spread from touching contaminated surfaces or coming in contact with infected animals. It said that these were not the mains ways and that the agency was still learning more about the deadly coronavirus.

"It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes. This is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads, but we are still learning more about this virus," it stated.

It also said that the risk of COVID-19 spreading from animals to people is considered to be low but added that the virus can spread from people to animals in "some situations".