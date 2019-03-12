In the latest episode of Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan, we got to see many unseen footages and clips which never made it to the actual show but, definitely should have. While one of them that stood out was that of Karan Johar revealing that he had asked Alia Bhatt not to think about getting married to Ranbir Kapoor so soon, the other one, that grabbed our attention was Katrina Kaif's small house and her tryst with investing in property.

The clip begins with Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar asking Katrina Kaif why weren't they invited to her Christmas party last year. Varun asked Katrina that with the kind of success she is getting why didn't she call them. In her defence, Katrina Kaif said that she would love it if everyone could come to her place but since her house is very small she couldn't invite everyone. Karan Johar agrees with her and says that her house is indeed very small also, asking her why doesn't she buy a bigger one.

KJo said, "Ever since I've known Katrina Kaif she's been looking for properties. So, either she wants to be a broker as a backup plan post the movies because there's not a single building that I've been to and they're saying, "haan Katrina ji aaiyi thi. Khareeda? Nai Khareeda" like that is all she does! She goes around looking for property and doesn't buy anything."

Explaining the reason behind not buying a house, Katrina says, "It's not called me from my heart. I think friends, relationships and houses – it comes instinctively. When it comes in front of you or when you cross its path, you know instantly that this is right for me."

So, now we know, what's stopping Ms Kaif from investing in a plush pad.