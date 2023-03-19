Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar might have picked up slow, but now that it has, there's no stopping the film. The Shraddha Kapoor – Ranbir Kapoor starrer has a solid punch of entertainment and comedy. What makes watching the unique pair even worthwhile is their enviable physical fitness. While Ranbir looks dapper with those chiselled abs, Shraddha's razor-sharp waistline has also left netizens in disbelief.

What her workout entailed

And now, Shraddha's fitness trainer has revealed what went behind getting that hot-shot bod. "We always begin with a five-minute meditation to set the mind for a great workout. This is followed by five minutes of foam-rolling, 10 minutes static stretching and 10 minutes of mobility drills. The last 25 minutes is a combination of Strength and Endurance workouts along with gymnastics. We close with a five-minute meditation to relax the body" Maahek told Money Control.

The fitness trainer went on to add that despite an intense shotting schedule, they used to wake up at 5: 30 to workout. To prevent the workout regime from getting repetitive, they used to shuffle things up with TRX, ViPR, Bosu ball, pilates, short explosive sprints, side runs, burpees, lunge walks and many other high intensity workouts.

The food therapy

"In phase one, where she had a lot of dancing and shooting in extreme heat for long hours, I put her on moderate carbs, protein and fat diet. Some of the dishes included tofu steak with lots of veggies, sprout salad, beetroot and paneer tikki, sprout and spinach tikki, gluten-free pasta with veggies, etc. She was on a lot of liquids as it was extremely hot. Vegetable juices, amla, ginger and turmeric juice, BCAA (branched-chain amino acids) powder supplements, lemon water with mint, etc., were added to tackle dehydration," the trainer further revealed.