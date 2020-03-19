Looks like actor Mahesh Babu is in a dilemma of not knowing what to do. Like always he has a lot on his plate, yet none of the projects are ready to go on floors immediately. Also, due to the coronavirus outbreak, work on all the projects have been kept on hold.

As per the latest report, he even did not respond to Chiranjeevi's offer to play a key role in Koratala Siva directorial Acharya. Reports suggest that the makers of the film and Mahesh had issues regarding the remunerations and so, the role went back to Ram Charan Tej, who was the original choice.

Working on 'Major'

Mahesh Babu, under Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu Entertainments, has produced a few films and the actor always encourages good stories as an actor and producer as well. GMB Entertainmentshas produced Srimanthudu, Brahmotsavam, and Sarileru Neekevvaru so far and all these films starred Mahesh Babu as the lead actor. He is currently making a film titled Major, which has Adivi Sesh playing the title role.

Since some time, Mahesh has been showing interest in being of web series and said he would definitely be part of one if someone approaches him with a good script. And finally, looks like he got one.

As per the reports, director Deva Katta will be helming this web series which is touted to be a political thriller. The director is ready with the script and is in the process of signing up the actors, claim the reports. If things go well, as per the plans, the project will go on floors soon.