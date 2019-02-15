Kapil Sharma is currently in a happy phase both professionally and personally. While his show The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2 is garnering a lot of prais and topping the TRP charts, he also got hitched to his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in a fairytale wedding in December last year.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the 37-year-old comedian-actor opened up about his honeymoon plans. "I don't think I would have gotten a better partner than Ginni. After the wedding, I am not going for a honeymoon but to Film City. Imagine! And she (Ginni) hasn't complained once. She tries to find happiness in mine and knows that I love working," he said.

"My team tries to give me a few days off in between so that Ginni and I can go on small trips but we haven't gone on a honeymoon as yet. We are planning a honeymoon next month though," he added. Kapil and Ginni tied the knot on December 12, 2018 in the presence of their close friends and family in Jalandhar. After the wedding, the newly-weds hosted two receptions, one in Amritsar and the other in Mumbai. Both the events were star-studded affairs and saw the presence of many celebs from the Punjabi and Bollywood film industry.

In February 2019, Kapil hosted another wedding reception in Delhi, which was graced by many prominent politicians and cricketers. On the work front, the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor is currently busy shooting round-the-clock for his comedy show. The Kapil Sharma Show also has Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Sumona Chakravarti in pivotal roles.