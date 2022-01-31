Retired IPS officer MC Narayana Gowda passed away on Sunday after a prolonged illness. He was aged 69 and died of multiple organ failure. The retired IPS officer, who is the father of Central Division DCP MN Anucheth, was recently treated at MS Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru.

Narayana Gowda is fondly remembered in the IPS and IAS circles. His peers and many political leaders mourned the loss of the respected IPS officer. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar expressed their condolences and Revenue Minister R Ashok attended the funeral to pay his last respects.

"Sh M C Narayangowda IPS, close friend, enthusiastic laughter, hospitality and helpful Departed, he served as SP Bangalore Rural, DCP North, Joint Commissioner and IGP.Son Anucheth an illustrious IPS officer..an era of warmth and friendship gone. Prayers for Eternal Peace," Bhaskar Rao, ADG of Police, Railways, Bengaluru, tweeted along with a picture with the deceased.

"Very very sad to hear about the passing away of Shri. Narayana Gowda, IPS ( Rtd ). We had worked together. Very jovial person. Have fond memories! May his soul rest in peace," retd IPS officer MN Reddi reacted.

Who was MC Nayarana Gowda?

Narayana Gowda, IPS, held various posts in the police department including the Bangalore Rural District SP. He also served as the DCP of the Northern Division as well as the DCP of the traffic division. After being promoted to DIG post, he also served as the Joint Commissioner of Police, Bangalore Crime Division. Prior to his retirement, he was promoted to IGP rank.

Even though Narayana Gowda retired from the service, he continued to be engaged in the service of the people. In 2013, he even contested in assembly elections. Besides, he served as CEO and director of Harsha Institute.

"The purpose of education is to replace an empty mind with an open one," he had famously said.

Narayana Gowda is survived by his two sons DCP MN Anuchet and MN Abhishek and wife Chandramati Narayana Gowda.