The news of the Indian armed forces' chopper crash in Tamil Nadu carrying CDS General Bipin Rawat, his family and serving staff has shaken the spirit of the nation. Uncensored videos from the accident site near Coonoor, TN are floating on social media amidst rumors of likely casualties. The topic is currently the most trended, with almost nothing missing the eye of the netizens constantly reading for updates.

As soon as the news of General Rawat's chopper crashing broke, a retired Army officer, Colonel Baljit Bakshi who served on LOC in Kashmir and China border, according to his social media profile, took things a bit too further by tweeting - "Karma has its own way of dealing with people."

Although the ex-Army patriot was swift enough to take his tweet back and delete it from his account, it had already done the damage unintended. Screenshots of his tweet are currently doing the rounds on social media as fellow netizens troll his low act lacking regard for an unfortunate incident that caused the country precious lives.

Anima Sonkar, National Social Media in Incharge of BJP SC Morcha shared:

Not a mockery of an either an individual or Indian Army but honestly Col. Baljit Bakshi mocked his upbringing .



भारतीय सेना गर्व था, हैं और रहेगा! pic.twitter.com/1eWEVPBjta — अणिमा सोनकर (@AnimaSonkar) December 8, 2021

Another user, Harsh Bindal wrote, "Col Baljit Bakshi on the #CoonoorHelicopterAccident ! Amazed this guy served in the Indian Army!"

Sonkar's post also hinted at a tweet by Lt General H S Panag, father of actress Gul Panag who declared the Chief of Defence Staff dead on his Twitter account and prayed for him to rest in peace.

Followers of Lt General Panag too requested him to wait for an official confirmation before spreading news such as this.

Panag should be ideally investigated for being so sure to tweet RIP while the entire nation still has no clear information on the present status of the CDS's health. Who told him this? — Dextro (@Dextrocardiac1) December 8, 2021

Lt Gen Panag PVSM, AVSM (Retd) served in the Indian Army for 40 years. Post-retirement, he was a Member of the Armed Forces Tribunal.