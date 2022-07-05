Oscar Award-winning technician Resul Pookutty's comment on RRR sparked a major controversy with the Telugu fans coming down heavily on him.

Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda too joined the fans to raise his objection to Resul Pookutty's comment. "I don't think @RRRMovie is a gay love story as you say but even if it was, is "gay love story" a bad thing? How can you justify using this ? Extremely disappointed that someone of your accomplishments can stoop so low!" Shobu tweeted.

Resul Pookutty's Reaction to Shobu's Tweet

However, the sound engineer responded to the Baahubali producer's response, saying that he did not mean any offense to anyone. He wrote, "Agree totally. Absolutely nothing wrong even if it was. I merely quoted2 my frnd,d banter that already exists in public domain ¬hing else. There is no stooping factor in this.U don't have2 take it seriously Shobu,I didn't mean any offense2 any stake holders.I rest my case here!"

How it All Started?

It was all started after filmmaker Munish called RRR "30 minutes of garbage called RRR last night." Pookutty reacted to this tweet by posting, "Gay love story …."

This remark has not gone well with the fans who have urged Telugu producers to ban him. Moreover, there is a demand from Allu Arjun fans to throw the Oscar winner from their forthcoming film Pushpa 2.

RRR is one of the biggest pan-India hit movies in the post-pandemic era. Ram Charan and Junior NTR-starrer has minted over Rs 1,100 crore at the worldwide box office.

In fact, it is the third Indian movie to cross Rs 1000-crore mark at the global box office after Prabhas-starrer Baahubali: 2 and Aamir Khan's Dangal.