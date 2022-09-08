The latest episode of Koffee with Karan is finally here and the what a riot has it been. Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter were invited on the show together. The trio, who has worked together in Phone Bhoot, brought the house down with their sass and spunk. From how she started dating Vicky Kaushal to all about her marriage, Katrina too spilled quite some beans. Let's take a look at some of them.

How cupid struck: Katrina Kaif revealed on the show that Vicky Kaushal was no where in her radar when the news of them dating started floating around. She added that it was at one of the awards night that the first came together. She also revealed that Zoya Akhtar was one of the first ones to know about her inclination towards Vicky.

It was at the filmmaker's party where both Vicky and Katrina were invited that cupid finally struck. Katrina said that once she got to know Vicky she went just "Wow"! The Tiger 3 actress said, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."

Vicky being a bit restrictive: Katrina also revealed that during the initial some time of their dating phase, Vicky was a bit restrictive. "His principles and values are so strong, and that to me was overwhelming. This is not my first relationship. So by that time, you know what are the important things. The important things are not necessarily the frills and the fun but it's what's going to take you through in the long run," she said.

Ileana dating Sebastian: Another revelation that was made on the show was that Ileana D'Cruz is dating Katrina Kaif's brother – Sebastian. Ileana had accompanied Katrina with her birthday gang to Maldives. Talking about the same, Karan Johar said, "On a Maldives trip some images came out and I was doing the math in my head. I said 'okay I saw these two meet for the first time in front of me at a party' and I'm like 'that moved fast as well'."