The best thing about entrepreneurship is that you have the liberty and freedom to do whatever you want to. Creative freedom in work is extremely important and Asumoh Enyiema's work experiments have what made him a successful entrepreneur. A former lieutenant, he comes from the army background who has served 2 combat tours in the past. He is currently based in the USA, however, his native country is Nigeria. Not just an entrepreneur, he is a restauranteur as well as a philanthropist. Earlier he was a club owner but then he shifted his focus on being a restauranteur. Asumoh owns Sushi Star, an Asian/American restaurant in Hell's Kitchen, Downtown, Manhattan.

At his restaurant, he has hosted many celebrated names from different fields and the restaurant has been voted as one of the best names in Hell's Kitchen in the last 2 years. "Maintaining quality over quantity is what I believe in. Therefore, being presentable is very important for any restaurant. What you show will attract end-users. After all, it is the word of mouth of people that can make or break a business", said the entrepreneur. Moreover, the restauranteur has great connections with many popular celebrities as he has worked with several artists and influencers from different backgrounds.

Some of his clients include the Dannon Project, the first-ever sit-down Yogurt bar which has opened new locations for BBQs. For Applebee's chains, Asumoh closely looked into operations management, and for Crumbs Bake Shop, he took the responsibility to expand the bakery company. With his own business and having worked with multiple clients, Asumoh Enyiema has also been into philanthropic work. He regularly contributes to many causes out of which one is for the Little League in America. He has been very passionate about helping people and as an army chaplain, he has ministered many soldiers suffering from PTSD. Working efficiently to bring an impact on people's lives has been his only motto and this young man is truly living by his words.