In today's fast-paced and unpredictable world, disruption isn't just likely it's inevitable. Whether from economic shifts, global pandemics, cyberattacks, or unexpected crises, companies must adapt, innovate, and move faster than the forces of change. Crisis management isn't just a reactive process anymore; it's about embedding resilience into the very DNA of the organization.

Leading the charge in this space is, Shivali Kukreja, Head of Risk and Compliance at nib, a leading New Zealand-based insurer. With over two decades of experience navigating global crises pandemics, cyberattacks, natural disasters Kukreja has taken risk and compliance and turned it into a core strategic driver. "The best crisis management doesn't just put out fires," Kukreja explains. "It anticipates where the sparks will come from, and builds a system strong enough to withstand the heat."

Kukreja identifies two critical components for thriving in the face of crisis: leadership and preparation. "Leadership during disruption isn't just about reacting; it's about creating stability in chaos. It's about ensuring the safety of our people, delivering uninterrupted service to customers, and maintaining trust with stakeholders," she says. This kind of leadership not only manages crisis it transforms the way an organization operates under pressure.

Equally essential is having rapid-response systems in place. "You need robust incident response plans that are ready to activate at a moment's notice," Kukreja adds. "In a world where change is constant, your response must be agile. A well-thought-out plan doesn't just minimize damage—it preserves trust, confidence, and keeps the wheels turning."

Despite countless articles and data on cyberattacks and data breaches, Kukreja points out that many organizations still fail to apply these lessons in practice. "The truth is, we already know what works: assess the risks, train your teams, and test your response plans relentlessly," she states. "But too often, companies wait for a crisis to hit before taking action. Resilience doesn't come from reacting; it comes from preparing, learning, and constantly evolving."

While no company can prepare for every single disruption, Kukreja stresses the importance of building an adaptable culture. "If you train people to handle the unexpected, you not only build confidence, but you also improve the outcomes when challenges arise. Prepared teams don't just weather the storm—they navigate through it with purpose."

With regulatory expectations and compliance landscapes in constant evolution, Kukreja advocates for organizations to stay ahead. "Regulations shouldn't be a burden—they should be seen as tools to help navigate disruption more effectively. Staying informed and compliant positions organizations to act swiftly and decisively when unforeseen challenges arise."

Reflecting on the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, Kukreja emphasizes the importance of continued service during a crisis. "During lockdowns, companies that kept healthcare and other essential services running, while keeping their customers informed, built trust that lasts beyond the crisis. Today's stakeholders expect more than compliance they expect organizations to be transparent, resilient, and accountable."

Looking ahead, Kukreja underscores the importance of proactive crisis management. "It's not enough to just react when disruption strikes. We have to build organizations that are strong enough to handle anything thrown at them, and flexible enough to evolve. That's what the future of risk management is all about—balancing foresight, adaptability, and resilience."

For Kukreja, crisis management isn't simply about surviving the storm; it's about emerging from it stronger, more adaptable, and more prepared for whatever comes next.