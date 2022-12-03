The resignation spree is going unabated in the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference as there is a feeling among young and promising leaders as there is no space for them in this "dynastic political outfit".

Within days after a promising young leader Sameer Iqbal Bhat, zone president of the Youth National Conference (YNC) (North), resigned from the post as well as from the basic membership of the J&K's oldest political party, Muntazir Yaseen district secretary YNC Srinagar also quit the party.

"Having been a primary member of the National Conference for the last 10 years, it is now time for me to move on. I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership and the post of the District Secretary Srinagar", Yaseer stated in his resignation letter addressed to the president of the party Dr. Farooq Abdullah.

"As the National Conference had drifted off from the path. principals and ideology shown by Sher- e - Kashmir late Sheikh Abdullah and had become a hub of insensitive people", he said.

The gross root workers, and especially youth leaders of the National Conference are being ignored by party leadership and given preference on the basis of favoritism in the party. In light of the present situation within the party I have come to the conclusion that the party is not following the principles of democrats and is not able to perform to the expectation of people", he said.

Young leaders to go for mass resignation

"As a coterie of dynastic politicians in the party is not giving space to the young and promising leaders for their political growth, these youth leaders have no option but to say goodbye to the National Conference", Muntazir Yaseen told the International Bussiness Times.

"Very soon you will find that youth leaders of the National Conference will go for a mass resignation because there is no future for them in the party", he said, adding "one should be the son or daughter of a former legislator to find a space in the National Conference because hard work or dedication is no any criteria for political growth in the party".

"National Conference will collapse like a pack of cards due to brewing discontent among youth leaders of the party", Yaseen said.

He further pointed out that in-charges of assembly constituencies were appointed by ignoring the basic essence of the Constitution of the party. "As per the constitution of the National Conference consent of delegates is a must to appoint constituency incharge", he said.

Young leaders have no future in NC

Reacting to the resignation of Yaseer, Sameer Iqbal Bhat, zone president of the Youth National Conference (YNC) (North) said that it was just the beginning.

"All good young leaders, who are the actual foot soldiers of the party, are finding it difficult to work in the present situation because incumbent leadership is also pursuing dynastic politics by politically killing promising key young leaders of the party", Bhat said.

Pointing toward the coming "election" of the president of the National Conference, Bhat said that it is not an election but a selection where a leader will be imposed on the party without voting or consent of the delegates.