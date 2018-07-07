The residents of Gonda road area in Aligarh offered namaz on a wooden platform surrounded with dirty water. The residents were protesting against "uncleanliness" in the area which is flooded with muddy water, overflowing nullahs and drains. Rehmani Masjid in the area has also been badly affected due to the overflowing drains.
Residents offer Friday namaz amid muddy water in Aligarh
A section of Muslims in Aligarh's Gonda area on Friday offered namaz in the middle of muddy water, as a mark of protest.
