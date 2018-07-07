Residents offer namaz amid muddy water in Aligarh Close
Residents offer namaz amid muddy water in Aligarh

The residents of Gonda road area in Aligarh offered namaz on a wooden platform surrounded with dirty water. The residents were protesting against "uncleanliness" in the area which is flooded with muddy water, overflowing nullahs and drains. Rehmani Masjid in the area has also been badly affected due to the overflowing drains.