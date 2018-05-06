A police case has been filed against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on charges of abetment to suicide of an interior designer named Anvay Naik.

Naik hanged himself at his house in Alibaug, and his mother, Kumud's body was also found near him, according to the police, as reported by The Indian Express.

Naik left a suicide note based on which an abetment to suicide case has been registered against three persons – Arnab, Feroz Shaikh of IcastX/Skimedia and Niteish Sarda of Smartworks, the report stated. While police claimed Naik died by hanging himself, the cause of his mother's death is still not clear.

Naik's wife alleged that the man committed suicide because Republic TV didn't clear his dues. "The deceased, an interior decorator, had worked with the three persons he has named in the suicide note. According to his wife's complaint, the three did not clear his pending bills, leading Naik to suffer severe losses in his business," the publication quoted the Additional Superintendent of Police (Raigad) Sanjay Patil as saying.

However, the news channel has issued a statement, rubbishing the allegations.

"Republic TV will take strict legal action against anyone indulging in such false propaganda. Republic TV would like to clarify that it had engaged the services of one Concorde Designs Private Limited sometime in December 2016. All amounts due and payable under the contract were paid by Republic TV to Concorde Designs. The details of payment, including cheque numbers, amounts, dates of payment, related correspondence and documentation are available with Republic TV. All such details and evidence will be given to the appropriate authorities as and when required. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr Naik's family," the statement said as published in the daily.

No arrests have still been made but police are currently investigating the matter.