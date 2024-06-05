After the stupendous success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar on Netflix. The makers within a month have decided to come up with season 2 of the show.

The first season of the series starred Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Richa Chadha, and Sharmin Segal. The series revolved around the lives of tawaifs (courtesans) in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore, Pakistan.

Heeramandi season 2

In a post on X, Netflix and Bhansali Production shared the announcement with a flash mob dance at Mumbai's Carter Road dressed in anarkalis and ghungroos, and danced to a medley of songs such as "Sakal Ban" and "Tilasmi Baahein" from the series. The post captioned, "Mehfil phir se jamegi, Heeramandi: Season 2 jo aa raha hai."

Expressing gratitude, Bhansali said, "I'm blessed by the love and appreciation for 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'. It's been a joy to see the show resonate with audiences worldwide, and I couldn't have asked for a better partner than Netflix. I'm happy to announce that we'll be back with season 2."

Speaking about season 2 of Heeramandi, in a chat with Variety. Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, "It takes a lot to make a series. This one has taken a lot. After 'Gangubai' [Gangubai Kathiawadi] released in February 2022, from that to now every single day I have worked without a break. So the responsibility is huge on the series. In 'Heeramandi 2,' the women now come from Lahore to the film world. They leave Lahore after the partition and most of them settle in the Mumbai film industry or Kolkata film industry. So that journey in the bazaar remains the same. They still have to dance and sing, but this time for the producers and not for the nawabs. So that's the second season we are planning, let's see where it goes."

Netizens want Sharmin to be replaced

Netizens have mixed reactions to Heeramandi's next season. The social media users want Sharmin, who essayed the role of Alamzeb to be ousted from the upcoming season.

A user wrote, "Without Aditi Rao and Richa this series is incomplete.."

Another mentioned, "Kya ? Kuch bhi ? Not interested, who's watching this show"?

The next one said, "Keep Alamzeb away or replace her."

"The first season was trash why bring one more", averred another.

The fifth user mentioned, "Not a single frame was convincing to me to make me watch it. Anyways I hope S2 adds more to the curiosity of the watchers."