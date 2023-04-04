A day after recovering a huge consignment of arms and ammunition dropped by a Pakistan-controlled drone in a border village of the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh on Tuesday said that alert cops have foiled most of the attempts from across the border to smuggle weapons for terrorists.

Interacting with reporters on the sideline of the police-public meeting at Samba, the ADGP said that Pakistan was desperately trying to smuggle arms and narcotics on this side of the border through drones.

"Majority of the attempts to smuggle weapons and narcotics have been foiled by alert cops", he said and added that forces are on high alert to frustrate evil designs of the enemy.

The ADGP was in Samba district to preside over a police-public meeting as part of the efforts to reach out to the public and listen to their problems.

Locals seek to draw the attention of ADGP toward the smuggling of drugs

During the police-public meeting, locals of Samba sought to draw the attention of the ADGP toward the drug menace and urged him to take effective steps against those involved in spoiling youth.

Locals also demanded that those anti-nationals involved in giving shelter to terrorists and narcotics smugglers should be brought to justice.

Locals assured all possible support to the police in the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking.

Responding to the demands of the locals, the ADGP said all efforts would be taken to make the borders fully safe and secure. He assured that all the conspiracies hatched across the border will be foiled.

Replying to a question about the possibility of terrorists trying to sneak into this side from Pakistan, he said there have been many infiltration attempts in the past couple of years and all such attempts were foiled.

"The people raised many issues of concern like drug trafficking, weapon smuggling, illegal mining, and bovine smuggling during the police-public meet", he said.

China-made arms, and ammunition were recovered from Samba on Monday

Police on Monday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, suspected to have been dropped by a Pakistani drone, in Rakh Barutia village of Vijaypur sub-division in the border district of Samba.

The arms were dropped close to the under-construction All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Vijaypur.

"We received information about some suspicious material wrapped in a yellow packet in Rakh Barutia. A police team immediately rushed to the spot and seized the packet," police said.

Three China-made pistols, six magazines, 48 bullets, and four Chinese hand grenades have been recovered from the packet.