Called by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, an all-party meeting urged the Central government to resolve the issue of farmers' protest by "immediately" withdrawing the three central agriculture laws.

The meeting, which saw the participation of all political parties except for BJP and AAP, decided to send an all-party delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over "sponsored violence in Delhi, a reference to the violence that took place during farmers' tractor parade on January 26.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) kept itself away from the meeting, Aam Aadmi Party walked out of the meeting over its demand for the deployment of Punjab police to protect the farmers protesting at the borders of Delhi. The demand was rejected by the Punjab Chief Minister terming it as unconstitutional.

The parties demanded that the Central government withdraw cases registered against several farmer leaders and release those arrested in connection with the violence, and sought an appropriate judicial inquiry to investigate the "laxity and complicity of those responsible for maintaining peace and order at the Red Fort".

A large group of protesters had vandalized Red Fort and hoisted the flag of Nisan Sahib, a religious flag.

At the meeting, the political parties appreciated the action and position taken by the Kissan Sangarsh Samiti of 40 farmer unions including 32 unions from Punjab.

AAP demands Punjab police protect farmers in Delhi, CM responds

Responding to AAP's demand of sending police to Delhi, the Chief Minister said, "We talk about more federal powers for the states, then how can we do this?" "What will you do if Himachal Pradesh and Haryana police come to Punjab," he quipped.

"Your (AAP) chief minister in Delhi can request the Union Home Minister to provide security there ...we can't do it as it's not possible constitutionally," Captain Amarinder said.

The resolution termed the farmers' agitation as "historic and unparalleled" and said that "some miscreants tried to sabotage it through untoward incidents at the Red Fort on Republic Day", condemned the unfortunate incidents.

It also urged the Central government "to make the Minimum Support Price (MSP) a statutory right of the farmers, and continue with the procurement of foodgrains by the Government of India through FCI and other such agencies as at present," and said that "the procurement by Arthiyas may also continue as earlier."

The resolution appreciated Bharatiya Kisan Union (Arajnaiktik) leader Rakesh Tikait for his contribution to the agitation. Tikait gave a new lease of life to the protest last week when he broke down on live television, which prompted more farmers from Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh to move towards Delhi to participate in the agitation.

Five agitators missing: Punjab Govt

In a statement, the Punjab government said that its helpline 112 helped trace 14 of the 19 missing farmers. "Five persons from Punjab are still missing. All efforts were being made to trace them," Captain Amarinder said.

The state government said that 70 people from Punjab have been arrested and lodged in jails of Delhi on the charges of indulging in the violence.

The Punjab government has deputed a 70-member lawyers' team to help out farmers with free legal aid. The Chief Minsiter said that the team was reaching out to those in prison and those facing cases filed against them by the Delhi Police.

Delhi Police crackdown on protesters, fortify borders, cement nails

Delhi Police have filed 44 FIRs and arrested 122 people in connection with the violence during farmers' protest on Republic Day in the national capital.

The police have has been stepped up security at the borders, deploying extra force and strengthening barricades near the farmers' agitation sites.

It has cemented nails near barricades at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border and at Tikri on the Delhi-Haryana border. The police have also put up barbed wires and concrete barricades at Ghazipur border, to restrict the farmers' movement.

Defending planting of nails, use of barbed wires and extra-security, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Tuesday said that the fortification is aimed to ensure that the violence does not recur.

"I am surprised that no questions were asked when tractors were used, police were attacked and barricades were broken on January 26. What did we do now? We have just strengthened barricading so that it's not broken again," he told media persons.