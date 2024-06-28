The case about Renkua Swami's death where Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa is implicated is getting hotter and hotter as days go by. It has since become a sensational issue on account of new developments that have taken place recently. More so, the parents of the victim have already met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while calls for maximum punishment against the actor are currently trending in social media.

There has been an outcry online with tweets demanding death sentence for Darshan Thoogudeepa which trended furiously on Twitter when he killed his own fan as portrayed by those pics This psychopath deserves lifetime imprisonment." "If God is real then #Darshan should face severe punishments" read one tweet from another user.

Disturbing images of #Renukaswamy, the fan tragically killed by his idol Darshan (Kannada actor), have emerged online.#Darshan should face severe consequences for this incident. It's a significant setback for the reputation of the Kannada film industry. pic.twitter.com/xGxfhTdllC — Arun Vijay (@AVinthehousee) June 26, 2024

This psychopath deserves lifetime imprisonment ??#Darshan pic.twitter.com/PQER2CREJa — SRK'S KARNA ? (@SRKsKarna) June 26, 2024

On Tuesday June 25th, Renuka Swamy's parents had a meeting with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah at Bengaluru. They expressed satisfaction over how investigations are going on and requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to assist their daughter-in-law get government employment. The chief minister assured them that appropriate action would be taken by police against culprits, including Darshan and Pavithra Gowda his friend according to reports involving 17 people being charged in connection to the case 'Murder case of Renuka Swamy'.

Case Background

Darshan Thoogudeepa, a well-known Kannada actor, was arrested for the murder of Renuka Swamy along with his alleged paramour, Pavithra Gowda. The 33-year-old victim who worked as a pharmacist in Chitradurga had allegedly defamed Gowda and that is why she wanted revenge.

Darshan is believed to have helped with the crime by getting henchmen involved in capturing the victim. His body was found dumped in a storm drain after he had been killed in his garage using several weapons.

Expecting a death sentence for Lucha #Darshan ? — Tweety Papa  (@Tweety4CBN) June 26, 2024

The investigation into the high-profile case is still on as authorities collect evidence and statements. The public and family members are waiting eagerly for justice to be served.

It has sparked huge controversy and public outcry over Darshan Thoogudeepa's alleged involvement in the killing of Renuka Swamy, which has led to calls for harsher punishment and ongoing legal processes thereby making this matter continue to dominate news headlines in Karnataka. The decisions of the Chief Minister of Karnataka among others will be very instrumental in addressing the concerns of the people while at the same time ensuring that there is fairness for all parties involved.