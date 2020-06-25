Sea of migrants gather at Tamil Nadus Coimbatore for Shramik special trains Close
Popular Tamil film editor G Jayachandran, son of yesteryear editor V Govindasamy, has passed away in Chennai after suffering a cardiac arrest on Thursday. He was 58.

Actor-politician Vijayakant, who has worked with Jayachandran on many projects, shared the news of his demise on Facebook. "It might not be an exaggeration to say that the times I had worked with Jayachandran was a golden period. He is a very talented person and a talented film editor. G. Jayachandran's death is an irreparable loss to the film industry," Vijayakant wrote on Facebook.

G Jayachandran
G JayachandranFacebook

Jayachandran is popularly known for his work in 1986 cult thriller Oomai Vizhigal, which also marked his debut in the Tamil film industry. The movie featured Vijayakant and Arun Pandian in lead roles, singer Malaysia Vasudevan and actor Ravichandran played the antagonists and it was directed by Aravindraj.

Apart from Oomai Vizhigal, Jayachandran is also known for his works in Pulan Visaranai, Captain Prabhakaran, Uzhavan Magan, and more. He was introduced by Aabavanan into the industry and has edited over 150 films in his career. 

Jayachandran is survived by his wife and two sons.

