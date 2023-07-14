Over a decade ago, Kris Gethin, the renowned fitness expert, embarked on a journey to India with the goal of promoting his book, "Body by Design." Little did he know that this visit would mark the beginning of an unbreakable bond with the country and its people. The warm reception he received made him feel like family, and the profound spiritual connection he experienced left him feeling as though he had lived a past life in India.

Driven by gratitude and a desire to give back, Kris dedicated himself to inspiring and educating the people of India about health and wellness. His efforts have transformed countless lives, as he helped numerous clients achieve their fitness goals, certified hundreds of personal trainers, and launched the Kris Gethin Gym franchise across the nation, creating income opportunities for numerous families.

But Kris's impact doesn't stop there. He has also brought renowned names from the international fitness community to tour India, spreading their knowledge and inspiring the masses. Fitness icons like Ulisses, Branch Warren, Ben Greenfield, Roger Snipes, and Ashley Horner have all joined Kris in this mission. Additionally, Kris has hosted TEDx talks, biohacking seminars, and health and fitness workshops, contributing to the overall wellness landscape of the country.

Renowned stars like Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Mahesh Babu and Ranveer Singh have captivated audiences with their awe-inspiring body transformations, all under the guidance of world-class natural pro-bodybuilder Kris Gethin.

Having had the privilege of transforming many Bollywood celebrities, Kris is now back in India, ready to embark on his next transformative journey with none other than Vicky Kaushal. When asked about his criteria for selecting clients, Kris emphasized the importance of integrity, authenticity, and personal connection. For him, the joy of witnessing a successful transformation is worth the sacrifices he makes to be there.

As Kris prepares for this new endeavor, he promises that something big is on the horizon. With anticipation building, he urges everyone to stay tuned for what lies ahead. The bond between Kris Gethin and India continues to grow stronger, with each chapter bringing new inspirations and remarkable transformations.

Kris Gethin extends his gratitude to India for welcoming him into its universe. As he continues to train celebrity clients from around the world