Working at one same place and doing the same work can become monotonous and boring. In such a scenario, people have explored different work profiles over time. The fashion industry is very diverse and one can get his hands on doing and learning various things simultaneously. Kay Sukumar is one such name in the glamour world. He is a fashion and beauty photographer who works predominantly between London, Paris, Sydney and recently he has got his new work set up in Mumbai as well.

With his work, he has travelled to many countries and learnt various cultures. He has established himself in the fashion world and has shot for global magazines including Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Schön and has got clients such as ASOS, Debenhams, IMG Models among others. His latest association has been with online clothing brand Koovs.com. In a very short span, Kay has gained international recognition because of his provocative photography style and sheer passion for work. The main USP of his photography is that he has got a great technique of capturing images that appear natural, cultured as well as polished.

When asked what beauty means to him, Kay said, "Beauty is what you define it to be. For me, beauty lies in the imperfections, for life is far more beautiful in its mistakes than it is in its perfection." Moreover, fashion photography for him is a language, a form of combining art, emotion, style, personality, attitude and the story which helps in communicating with the viewers to read and understand the true essence of the clicks.

Based in London, Kay Sukumar is undoubtedly one of the best photographers who is soon making waves with his work in India. He recently collaborated with celebrity designer Natasha Dalal Label and had also captured Bollywood beauty Rakul Preet through his lens for the September issue of Brides Today India. Besides this, the young photographer is also a creative director and is very active in the casting process for films. With having many international clients on his list, we can't wait for his upcoming works.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.