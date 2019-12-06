Laila Aziz, a notable name in the fashion industry is a Los Angeles based Moroccan designer who is known for her vibrant collection. A lawyer by her qualification, she made her foray into the fashion industry 10 years ago after her marriage. Laila is a creative designer at 'Kayat', a multi-cultural fashion brand known for designing modern-day outfits for women. She had the talent, skill and passion for fashion but no one supported her in this career. While growing up, she drew sketches of outfits and she had the flair about fashion since her childhood. "Without really knowing what a fashion designer was, I would try using different designs and patterns on my clothes. It came so naturally to me that my parents thought it was just a hobby, but somehow I never got bored of it", says Laila.

Her whole life has been into designing but her mother was against her choice of studying fashion. Laila's parents wanted her to completely focus on education and pursue law as they thought fashion did not have a bright future then. Born and raised in Holland, she pursued her degree in law and then got married to Nadir Khayat, a Moroccan record producer, singer and songwriter popularly known by his stage name RedOne. After their marriage, the couple moved to New York and Laila did a one year course in fashion and started working as a stylist. The idea of starting her own brand happened during an awards night in 2008 when her husband was awarded for his work. At the event, Laila stunned everyone with her self-styled dress which grabbed the attention of many celebrities. The overwhelming response encouraged Laila to start her own brand.

Talking about her styling approach, she says, "I like to start styling from scratch, which is why I buy plain fabric and do all the beadings and sequins my way as I am also very fond of jewellery. My collection always has some or the other form of gems and crystals used on them." The inspiration behind her designs have been the places she has visited but Aziz has a special connection with UAE as she believes that the country has an amazing multi-culturalism which is reflected in her collection. At the recent Arab Fashion Week, Aziz had an important fashion philosophy to share. She said, "One should wear whatever makes one feel comfortable and confident." With her impressive work and an experience of a decade in fashion, Laila Aziz is every celebrity's favourite designer.