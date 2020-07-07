Renault India today announced that it has added an "RXL" variant to its 1.0-liter Kwid models (manual and AMT), which until now were available only in top-end trims [RXT, RXT(O), Climber, Climber(O)]. In fact, we had categorically mentioned in our story on the cheapest automatic cars in India that the 1.0-liter Kwid models do not have a base (RXE) or mid (RXL) variant. Well, it seems Renault was listening.

Renault Kwid BS6 Variants and Price

The new RXL variant has been priced at Rs 4.16 lakh for the manual and Rs 4.48 lakh for the AMT. What many might miss is that the RXT manual and RXT AMT variants have been silently discontinued, but RXT(O) manual and RXT(O) AMT variants have been retained. Therefore, now the Kwid 1.0-liter variant-list looks like this:

KWID RXL 1.0 Rs 416290

KWID RXL 1.0 AMT Rs 448290

KWID RXT(O) 1.0 MT Rs 453990

KWID RXT(O) 1.0 AMT Rs 475190

KWID CLIMBER(O) MT Rs 485990

KWID CLIMBER(O) AMT Rs 507190

If it's still out of your budget, you may take a look at the Kwid 0.8-liter prices below:

KWID STD 0.8 Rs 294290

KWID RXE 0.8 Rs 364290

KWID RXL 0.8 Rs 394290

KWID RXT 0.8 Rs 424290

All prices mentioned in this story are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Renault Kwid RXL Features and Equipment

What you get

Air-conditioning, power steering, front power windows, remote keyless entry (and central locking, obviously), single DIN stereo with radio and MP3, USB & AUX-in ports, Bluetooth for music and calls, a 12-volt power socket at the front, cabin light with theatre dimming, internally adjustable ORVM (Outside Rear View Mirrors), and a few other features.

Of course, you also get the standard features such as what Renault calls "SUV-styled" headlamps, LED DRLs, tail lamps with LED light guides, LED digital instrument cluster, wheel arch cladding, side indicator on wheel arch cladding, integrated roof spoiler, body-colored bumpers, reverse parking sensors, engine immobilizer, driver airbag, ABS+EBD, driver and passenger seat belt reminder, overspeed alert, rear ELR (Emergency Locking Retractor) seat belts, rear door child lock, high mounted stop lamp, etc.

What you don't get

Touchscreen MediaNAV, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice recognition (and roof mic), video playback via USB, reverse parking camera with guidelines, a 4-speed 5-position HVAC system (the RXL's HVAC system is a 3-speed 3-position unit), rear parcel tray, intermittent front wiper & auto wiping while washing, fast USB charger, and a few other features.

Renault purchase and service offers

The Renault Kwid also comes with an optional extended warranty (up to 5 years & 100,000 Km from the date of vehicle delivery). There are other service offerings like Renault Easy care--a prepaid maintenance program that offers assured cost savings. Renault has also announced a host of purchase offers for its customers. There's one 'Buy Now Pay Later' scheme where customers can buy a Renault car and start paying their EMI after three months of purchase. The offer can be availed at the dealership, or on Renault's website, or even on the My Renault App.

There are offers on other Renault vehicles too, including cash offers, exchange benefits, and finance at a special rate of 8.25 percent. These are complemented by additional loyalty offers for Renault's existing customers. If you're a doctor or a policeman, then Renault has additional benefits for you under its 'Care for Caregivers' program.