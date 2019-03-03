Like her other Bollywood counterparts, actress Priyanka Chopra also expressed solidarity with the Indian Air Forces after the air strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan. However, this has not gone down well with her fans in the country.

Reports say that some Pakistani citizens have filed a petition against Priyanka Chopra after her victory tweet on India's air strikes in the country. Priyanka Chopra had tweeted on February 26, "Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces".

An online petition was filed against the Quantico actress in Pakistan for her removal as the United Nations Goodwill Ambassador. Priyanka Chopra has worked with the UNICEF since 2010 and travels to various countries for their initiatives. The Wikipedia page of the list of UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors lists her services from 2010 to 2016 only in unverified information, with Indian athlete Hima Das taking over since 2018 as "first youth ambassador of UNICEF India". But the UN website shows her visiting Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

The actress also had reactions on Twitter to her tweet, saying a goodwill ambassador of the UN should propagate peace. Poet and author Atif Tauqueer said, "Are or were you really Unicef goodwill ambassador? I really don't know how an artist can praise military actions and especially while being an ambassador of the UN. I don't think this world could ever see peace when peacemakers love wars. #NoWar #PakistanIndia".

The Indian airstrike in Pakistan territory was in retaliation to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militant attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Pulwama on February 14, 2019, that killed 44 jawans. India says that the JeM camps and their mastermind Maulana Masood Azhar are in Pakistan, a claim denied by the country.

Following the Indian Surgical Strike 2.0, Pakistan attacked India with an F-16, which was shot down by India's MiG-21 Bison plane piloted by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. Pakistan captured Abhinandan and released him to India after two days of drama and international pressure.

Many Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, hailed Abhinandan's courage.